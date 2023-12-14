Microchip launches AVR EB family of microcontrollers to reduce noise, vibration and system harshness in BLDC applications

As electronic devices evolve, more motors are being utilized across consumer, automotive and industrial markets. Many designers select Brushless DC (BLDC) motors to increase device longevity and lessen Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH). Historically, achieving these benefits required sophisticated control algorithms and waveforms that were outside the capability of cost-optimized controllers. Microchip Technology has launched its AVR® EB family of microcontrollers (MCUs) to offer a solution for addressing NVH and efficiency in a wide variety of cost-sensitive applications.

AVR EB MCUs can adjust speed, timing and waveform shape—creating sinusoidal and trapezoidal waveforms—to improve the smoothness of motor operations, reduce noise and increase efficiency at high speeds. These adjustments can be made on the fly, with near-zero latency, using the AVR EB MCU’s set of on-chip peripherals that enable multiple functions with minimal programming. The result is a reduction in code complexity, faster response to changes in operating conditions and lower overall Bill of Materials (BOM) cost since several tasks, such as reading environmental sensors and serial communication, can be performed independent of the CPU. Additionally, the devices’ small form factor (as small as 3 mm x 3 mm) enables them to be mounted directly to the motor for a compact control solution.

“Many of the problems observed in a wide range of devices, from automotive seat motors to cooling fans in data servers, are caused by a low-quality, low-cost controller that can’t reliably reduce vibration and smooth motor function,” said Greg Robinson, corporate vice president of Microchip’s 8-bit MCU business unit. “The AVR EB family of MCUs can increase system smoothness and energy efficiency, without resorting to a higher-cost control solution.”

AVR EB MCU key features include:

New 16-bit Timer/Counter E (TCE) with four compare channels for Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) and Waveform Extension (WEX) for smooth BLDC motor control with tunable dead band insertion

New 24-bit Timer/Counter F (TCF) for flexible and accurate frequency generation and timing

New Programming and Debug Interface Disable for advanced code security

The new MCUs also retain the ease of use and ease of design that Microchip is known for, enabling a more rapid time-to-market.

Development Tools

The AVR EB family of MCUs is fully supported in Microchip’s MPLAB Development Ecosystem and is being introduced with a new Curiosity Nano Development Board to support rapid prototyping. The AVR16EB32 Curiosity Nano Evaluation Kit (EV73J36A) connects seamlessly to MPLAB X, Microchip Studio and IAR Embedded Workbench Integrated Development Environments (IDEs). MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC) Melody—an intuitive, web-based graphical configuration tool—can also help reduce development time.

Pricing and Availability

For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com.