Miniature high voltage reed relay from Pickering now rated up to 150°C

Pickering Electronics, has launched a new high temperature high voltage single-in-line reed relay that can operate at up to 125°C. The new Series 104HT relay belongs to a family of miniature high voltage reed relays and is available in the SIL package on a 6.35mm (0.25in) pitch, with a stand-off voltage capability of up to 4kV.

“High temperature can significantly affect the performance of reed relays, and many devices are only able to operate at up to 85°C. By designing these devices with increased magnetic drive and using specialist potting materials to sustain insulation resistance, Pickering can now offer reed relays that perform at elevated temperatures, and which can be stored at up to 150ºC.” Said Kevin Mallett, technical specialist at Pickering Electronics.

The Pickering Series 104 reed relays feature internal mu-metal screening, effectively countering any magnetic interference. As an added option, electrostatic shielding is also available. These versatile relays come in a range of configurations, including 1 Form A, 2 Form A & 1 Form B, and can be fitted with coils of either 5, 12 or 24V, with optional internal diode protection.

With four types of dry switches to choose from, these relays are capable of standing off 1.5, 2, 3 or 4 kV DC. For those requiring higher stand off voltages, the 3 kV and 4 kV versions have been designed with an increased clearance between the switch and coil pins to accommodate the higher voltage. If the user requires even higher voltage ratings, Pickering provides a variety of build options, or fully customized designs tailored to meet unique requirements. Mercury wetted devices are also available for applications where bounce free switching is required. These are rated at 1500V DC minimum stand-off, 500V DC switching at up to 50W.

For users requiring a reliable reed relay that can perform well in high temperature environments, the new Series 104 high temperature, high voltage reed relays are worth considering. Suiting a variety of applications, including mixed signal semiconductor testers, high-end cable testers, backplane testers, medical electronics, electric vehicles, solar energy and high voltage instrumentation.

www.pickeringrelay.com