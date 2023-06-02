Monogram Orthopaedics selects RTI Connext Anywhere as the connectivity software solution for remote surgery

Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the software framework company for autonomous systems, has announced Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. has selected RTI Connext® Anywhere to provide real-time connectivity during its fully remote simulated robotic surgery. Monogram recently achieved a significant industry milestone by completing the world’s first fully remote, robotically-assisted Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) procedure on a cadaver leg, where surgeons in New York City controlled an orthopedic robot located in Austin, Texas. Monogram uses Connext Anywhere to achieve reliable and low-latency communications for telesurgery, enabling highly precise and time-saving procedures.

In order to address the technical challenges of teleoperation, Monogram required a flexible software connectivity solution that was designed for distributed, secure, and reliable data flow. Connext Anywhere, based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard, accelerates development of intelligent and connected platforms, and provides a range of reliability features to optimize and prioritize real-time data flow over intermittent networks.

“A joint-replacement surgery is incredibly invasive, stressful and is still a largely manual process today, with 100,000 knee replacements failing each year,” said Kamran Shamaei, CTO at Monogram Orthopaedics. “We feel strongly that our total knee replacement system, with RTI’s underlying technology, will help to dramatically reduce this number, allowing patients to have a more stable, better-fitting knee replacement with fewer complications in a fraction of the time it takes today.”

The Connext Anywhere Cloud Discovery Service minimizes deployment-specific configuration while improving system scalability. This allows Monogram applications to dynamically discover each other across networks and establish efficient peer-to-peer communication. Monogram is able to take advantage of RTI’s extensive set of development tools in order to easily visualize data sharing across large-scale distributed surgical systems. This allows system developers to better observe behaviour during test and deployment, and to more quickly identify configuration or network problems.

“For remote surgery to be feasible, the system requires high-fidelity, low-latency, and secure communication over mobile and wide area networks,” said Darren Porras, market development manager, Medical at RTI. “Connext Anywhere addresses the biggest technical challenges in teleoperations today. We’re proud to be working with Monogram Orthopaedics as they break through barriers with this historic, fully remote demonstration.”

A full replay of the Monogram Orthopaedics remote simulated robotic surgery is available here. To learn more about RTI in healthcare, please visit the RTI website.