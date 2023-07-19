Murata and MobileKnowledge partnership brings accurate UWB position detection modules to the most complete and powerful UWB development kits

Murata has partnered with MobileKnowledge, combining what is described as “market-leading Ultra-wideband (UWB) expertise with a range of comprehensive products and in-depth customer support”. MobileKnowledge’s UWB development kits are designed to provide the most comprehensive and powerful tools to evaluate and design solutions for accurate position detection in IoT devices, leveraging NXP’s UWB Trimension technology.

MobileKnowledge is an expert UWB engineering consultant and said to be the market leader in UWB development kits offering a wide variety of tools, created to meet the demands and needs of specific segments of the IoT ecosystem. The MK UWB Kit SR150/SR040 is described as the most comprehensive reference design and development platform for UWB-based IoT solutions. The MK UWB Kit Mobile Edition is the first development kit that allows users to evaluate UWB interoperability with Apple and Android mobile devices. The MK UWB Kit RTLS supports the deployment of accurate indoor localization systems using Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA) technique.

Each kit features ready-to-run demonstration apps, reference hardware including Arduino compatible development boards, 3D Angle of Arrival (AoA) support and reference software examples to enable fast prototyping with minimal effort. In this new partnership, MobileKnowledge and Murata will also develop specific IoT reference use cases to accelerate the adoption of UWB technology in the IoT ecosystem.

MobileKnowledge will offer UWB development kits integrating the Murata Type 2BP and Type 2DK NXP based modules. As the world’s smallest UWB module, the Type 2BP features NXP’s Trimension SR150 UWB chipset, providing enhanced and secure ranging with 3D AoA. Designed for deployment in both larger infrastructures, such as indoor positioning anchors, and in consumer products like game consoles, Type 2BP is a perfect match for MobileKnowledge’s versatile solutions.

The Type 2DK is designed with minimal power draw in mind, enabling integration across several portable devices. Leveraging on NXP’s Trimension SR040 UWB chipset and QN9090’s (Bluetooth LE + MCU chipset) efficient power management, the Type 2DK can run off a single coin-cell battery. The combined UWB and Bluetooth LE capabilities of Type 2DK make it ideal for location tags, such as personal and asset trackers, supporting the latest market requirements.

The flexibility provided by both modules, combined with Murata’s technical expertise, helps customers meet the evolving requirements of UWB for IoT. Both the Type 2BP and Type 2DK modules control PHY/MAC operation within the IC in accordance with the FiRa Consortium specifications, ensuring interoperability with the growing IoT ecosystem.

“Throughout the design process of the UWB modules, “ said Rui Ramalho, Product Manager, Connectivity Module for Murata, “it was vital that the end products offered easy integration, high levels of reliability and unmatched flexibility. MobileKnowledge’s all-in-one platform is a perfect fit for both the Type 2DK and 2BP, and we are excited to see the future implementations of our modules”.

Pedro Martinez, CEO of MobileKnowledge, stated: “In partnering with Murata for our MK UWB Kits, we can use both their extensive wireless communication portfolio and knowledge as well as their manufacturing dependability and strong IoT market presence to provide the highest quality development solutions and increase our visibility to IoT solution providers. MobileKnowledge UWB development kits have already helped our customers to integrate accurate positioning in numerous IoT applications. Now with Murata’s innovative modules and technical experience, they will have access to the latest hardware, development tools and reference IoT use cases.”

For more information on Murata’s NXP UWB modules, visit here: https://www.murata.com/en-eu/products/connectivitymodule/ultra-wide-band/nxp

For details of Mobile Knowledge’s development kits, please visit: https://www.themobileknowledge.com/products