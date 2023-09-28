NeoCortec releases new NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware

NeoCortec, manufacturer of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules, has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series to support new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature & humidity sensor series.

The firmware of the NC2400 and NC1000 modules already includes a generic application layer which can be configured to sample a broad range of sensors so that no programming is required to implement a wireless sensor device. The release of the new version 1.6 firmware now enables easy integration of Sensirion SHT4xA sensors to significantly broaden the options to build cost-effective ultra-low power wireless temperature and humidity sensors for use across large areas e.g. in smart building or agriculture applications.

NeoCortec develops a range of tiny modules that enable the collection of data over large areas and benefit from an average power consumption as low as 20 microamps, meaning that modules can run for years on two AA batteries. The NeoMesh modules are all equipped with radio and can simply be positioned as required, e.g. around a building or a set of buildings. To start building a NeoMesh network you only need to switch on two nodes and the network starts to establish itself. Additional nodes added will automatically join the existing network and will start expanding it with regards to the number of devices and in range. All nodes in a NeoMesh wireless network are equal – each can generate and transmit data. The protocol stack is almost infinitely expandable for most applications as up to 65K nodes are possible in one network. The technology is pre-certified and well-established. Cost efficient and easy to integrate, the modules suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution.

www.neocortec.com