New 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis from Pickering Interfaces delivers higher signal density, power & cooling

Pickering Interfaces, the supplier of modular signal switching & simulation solutions for use in electronic test & verification, has announced its new 42-927 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis. Debuting at productronica, the world’s leading trade fair for the electronics manufacturing industry, this latest addition to the company’s PXIe chassis line-up features one PXIe system slot and 20 hybrid peripheral slots in a compact 4U form factor.

The chassis has a high-performance 21-slot PXIe backplane and accepts PXIe (PXI Express) or standard PXI hybrid-compatible modules in all hybrid peripheral slots for application flexibility. The Gen2 chassis offers high data bandwidth, with up to 8 GB/s system and 2 GB/s slot-to-slot. Ultra-high performance PCIe switching is provided via the default four-link (4×4) capacity PXIe system slot. The chassis utilizes three PCI segments with a dedicated PCIe-to-PCI bridge module for the hybrid slots. The PXI-specific high-accuracy clocks and trigger signals are generated and controlled by an independent clock module attached to the rear of the backplane.

“Paired with our new 43-920-001 single-slot embedded controller, also launching at the show – this new chassis delivers unrivalled rack density for signal switching,” said Lee Huckle, Chassis Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. “With the chassis accepting PXIe or standard PXI hybrid-compatible modules in all 20 hybrid peripheral slots – the highest number of any chassis currently on the market – this enables up to 15,360 crosspoints using our BRIC large PXI matrix and multiplexer solutions.”

Fitted with dual swappable 900W EMC Class B industrial grade power supply units (PSUs) mounted at the rear of the unit, the chassis can provide up to 80W of power and cooling in every slot – sufficient capacity to support PXI modules with very high current demands. An intelligent chassis management system monitors PSU voltage, internal temperature, and cooling fan speed – and the current condition of the chassis can be monitored remotely via a port on the rear panel. Three 120 mm fans ensure maximum PXI module cooling, and an efficient direct convection design allows the chassis to operate over an extended ambient temperature range of 0°C to +55°C. With dual swappable PSUs and a removable rear cassette, servicing and maintenance has never been easier.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com