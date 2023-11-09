New 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis & PXIe embedded controller from Pickering Interfaces on show at productronica

Pickering Interfaces, the provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification, will launch two new products designed to enhance testing capabilities – a 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis and a single-slot PXIe embedded controller – on stand 452 in Hall A1 at productronica, taking place from November 14 to 17, at Messe München in Munich, Germany.

The world’s leading trade fair for the electronics manufacturing industry, productronica, co-located with SEMICON Europa, showcases the entire value chain spectrum of technologies and solutions for electronics development and production. From semiconductor manufacturing, microelectronics and battery production to cleanroom technology and logistics, every two years, the world of electronics production comes together in Munich.

Highlighting the new 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis and embedded controller, Lee Huckle, Chassis Product Manager at Pickering, said: “The chassis features advanced Gen2 PXIe performance and is the first to incorporate a new ‘Next Gen’ enclosure system, with 8GB system and 2 GB slot-to-slot bandwidth. It accepts PXI Express or standard PXI hybrid-compatible modules in all 20 hybrid peripheral slots, the highest number of any chassis currently on the market. Meanwhile, designed to enhance testing capabilities, the new controller is the first future-ready PCIe Gen4 single-slot PXIe embedded controller – and is ideal for our new 21-slot chassis.”

Alongside its newly released PXIe chassis and embedded controller, Pickering will also showcase the following switching, simulation and software products on stand 452 in Hall A1 at productronica 2023:

A PXI-based BMS (battery management system) test demo, which combines our multi-cell battery simulators with other switch & simulation modules to create a fully flexible BMS test system.

Turnkey LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystems – including a custom 12×12 LXI microwave switching matrix demo

Various PXI/PXIe switch & simulation solutions

LXI optical switch – MEMS dual 5×5 matrix plug-in module inside our scalable LXI chassis

Along with our switching & simulation products, we’ll also show our Switch Path Manager signal routing software, newly released Microwave Switch Design Tool, and cabling & connection solutions – including our Cable Design Tool.

In addition, Pickering Group’s reed relay division, Pickering Electronics, will be on the stand, highlighting its latest reed relay ranges, including the newly released Series 219 high voltage surface mount reed relays.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com