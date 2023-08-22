New Arduino UNO R4 open-source electronics platform available from Farnell

Farnell is now offering customers two new Arduino UNO R4 boards, further expanding its portfolio of the iconic UNO family.

The Arduino UNO R4 comes in two versions: the UNO R4 Minima and UNO R4 Wi-Fi, both providing impressive performance and new possibilities for makers, including beginners and experienced developers alike, offering a cost-effective investment at every level.

Building on the advanced features of the UNO family, the UNO R4 introduces a 32-bit architecture with many new capabilities for makers. The UNO R4 is powered by Renesas RA4M1 32-bit Cortex-M4 processor, which significantly boosts processing power, memory, and functionality. These enhancements are fully backwards compatible and do not compromise working with existing shields and accessories.

The UNO R4 Minima version provides high-end, powerful, and affordable technology for designers who want the power and speed of the latest microcontroller but have no need for additional features. Onboard SWD pins provide a simple way to connect third-party debugging probes that further ensure reliable system operation.

The UNO R4 Wi-Fi features an Espressif ESP32-S3-mini co-processor and offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, providing robust internet accessibility for IoT projects.

Key features common to the new Arduino UNO R4 models include:

The Renesas RA4M1 (Arm Cortex-M4) processor running at 48MHz, providing a 3x performance increase over the UNO R3. SRAM upgraded from 2kB to 32kB, and flash memory from 32kB to 256kB to support more complex projects.

12-bit analogue DAC

On board OP Amp

USB-C port

Maximum power supply voltage of 24V with enhanced thermal design.

CAN bus and an SPI port, enabling users to reduce wiring and perform parallel tasks by connecting multiple shields.

HID device to emulate a mouse or keyboard

In addition to above, the UNO R4 Wi-Fi also includes:

Low energy Bluetooth/Wi-Fi A fully addressable 12×8 LED matrix

Qwic 12C connector for external I2C connectivity

RTC with support for a buffer battery

Runtime errors diagnostics

Romain Soreau, Head of Single Board Computing at Farnell, said: “Regardless of where you are on the development scale, from beginner to highly experienced professional, the new UNO R4 board provides makers and designers with a substantial increase in performance and, as a result, the power to convert new application possibilities into realities.”

Keith Jackson, Arduino Marketing, said: “Expanding our available portfolio with Farnell greatly extends our product availability to the right people, and makes it available to them at the right time. Our association continues to go from strength to strength to the ultimate benefit of designers and developers worldwide.”

Arduino is an open-source electronics platform based on easy-to-use hardware and software. Over the years, Arduino has been the brain of thousands of projects, from everyday objects to complex scientific instruments. A worldwide community of makers, including students, hobbyists, artists, programmers, and professionals, has gathered around this open-source platform. Their contributions have added up to an incredible amount of accessible knowledge that can greatly help novices and experts alike.