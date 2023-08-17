New eBook from Mouser Electronics highlights Analog Devices’ new technologies enabling the digital factory

Mouser Electronics, the New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, has published a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices (ADI) exploring the technological advances in digital factories, including sensors, edge computing, and high-speed industrial communications.

In Leading the Way to the Digital Factory, nine experts from a broad range of industries offer their experiences and insights regarding the deployment of new technologies on the factory floor. The eBook features four chapters addressing different technologies and strategies, including smart sensors and actuators, connected field instruments with Ethernet-APL, and the convergence of IT and OT networks.

Over the past decade, data collection, data analysis, sensor technology, and connectivity innovations have led to rapid advances in how we live, work, and communicate. These emerging technologies transformed operations across the industrial sector, leading to the rise of the “digital factory.” These interconnected factory systems collect and analyse data in real time from a network of sensors and connected devices, leading to continued improvements in efficiency and productivity. By implementing technology upgrades in their facilities, business owners can unlock the potential the digital factory offers.

The new eBook includes valuable links to a wide range of products from ADI, supporting power supply, automation, and connectivity in digital factories. These products include the ADIN1110 Low Power 10BASE-T1L Ethernet MAC-PHY, the LTC9111 Industrial SPoE PD Controllers, and the ADIN2299 RapID Platform Gen 2 Network Interface.

ADI’s range of products, available from Mouser, includes evaluation boards, sensors, controllers, and amplifiers. For more information, visit https://eu.mouser.com/manufacturer/analog-devices/featured-products/ and https://eu.mouser.com/manufacturer/analog-devices/.

To read the new eBook, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/leading-the-way-to-the-digital-factory/.