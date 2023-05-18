New from OMC – visible wavelength LEDs in fibre optic housings for polymer and glass optical fibre cover the whole visible light spectrum

OMC, the specialist in optoelectronics design & manufacture, has developed LEDs for coupling visible wavelengths across the entire visible light spectrum into either 1mm core size polymer optical fibre or 200 micron or larger glass optical fibre.

OMC’s renowned pioneering expertise in designing and manufacturing fibre optic components for over thirty years has positioned the company as a world-leading expert in fibre optic technology and this latest product is suitable for uses as wide-ranging as laboratory equipment for research purposes, test and measurement instrumentation, and datacommunications in industrial, medical and multiple other applications.

Originally OMC’s visible wavelength LEDs in fibre optic housings were developed as a custom product for a research application which required wavelength-specific light sources to cover the whole visible light spectrum and illuminate laboratory samples. Now available as a standard product, any of OMC’s visible wavelength LEDs can be coupled into any of OMC’s standard housings, such as its popular H19 or its Keyed SMA (KSMA) system – which delivers the rotational consistency of a keyed connector combined with the security and reliability of a SMA connector – as well as standard FSMA or ST housings. OMC’s robust, ultra-long-life LED emitters are offered in a huge range of wavelengths, including 470nm blue, 525nm green, 567nm green, 590nm yellow, 635nm red, 660nm red in addition to custom wavelengths to suit customer requirements.

www.omc-uk.com