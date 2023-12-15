OKW extends SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures range

OKW has extended its range of SMART-PANEL wall-mount and desktop enclosures for building monitoring and control. New size S114 fits flush-mount cavity wall boxes up to 100 x 100 mm.

Elegant SMART-PANEL is ideal for applications including building services systems, electrical installations, smart homes, offices, security, IoT/IIoT, wireless communications, measuring and control, medical and laboratory technology.

The enclosures have a highly polished bottom section with a flat, recessed area for interfaces such as USB or mini-USB. The top has a fine surface structure and is recessed to accommodate a touch screen or membrane keypad.

Electronic components such as PCBs can be fitted in the top section of the enclosure using the four mounting pillars provided. Self-tapping PCB screws are available as accessories.

Screwless snap-together assembly speeds up installation times. The enclosures can then be reopened for inspection and maintenance using a pair of dedicated tools available as an accessory.

At launch, SMART-PANEL was originally designed to fit standard flush-mount cavity wall boxes with a 61 mm opening. New size S114 (114 x 114 x 21.3 mm) fits larger international boxes up to 100 x 100 mm.

It complements the existing S84 (84 x 84 x 21.3 mm) and E155 (155 x 84 x 21.3 mm) sizes. All the enclosures are moulded from UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in traffic white (RAL 9016) as standard.

OKW can supply SMART-PANEL fully customised. Services include CNC machining, printing of legends, logos and photo-quality graphics, laser marking, decor foils, EMC shielding, and assembly of accessories.

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Smart-Panel.htm