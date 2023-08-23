Parker Chomerics unveils THERM-A-GAP GEL 50TBL, dispensable thermal gel for thin bond line applications

The Chomerics Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the specialist in motion and control technologies, is introducing a new thermal interface material for use in very thin bond lines without compromising performance. THERM-A-GAP GEL 50TBL is a new dispensable thermal gel that offers 5 W/m-K bulk thermal conductivity. At a minimum bond line thickness of 0.05 mm, the apparent thermal conductivity exceeds 10 W/m-K.

With a ‘TBL’ suffix that stands for ‘thin bond line’, the new thermal gel needs no mixing or secondary curing, supporting simple application and the potential to undertake rework. The product offers a flow rate of 25 g/min using a 30 cc syringe with 2.5 mm orifice (at 621 kPa). Another attribute of THERM-A-GAP GEL 50TBL is that it requires very low compressive force to conform under assembly pressure, ensuring components, solder joints and leads encounter minimal stresses.

Like all thermal gels from Parker Chomerics, THERM-A-GAP GEL 50TBL carries a formulation that accommodates today’s high-performance and high-reliability electronic demands, while being suited to automated dispensing machines and field repair situations.

Typical applications for this advanced thermal gel, which offers low thermal impedance and avoids any pump-out effect with temperature changes, include automotive electronic control units (ECUs), telecommunications base stations, consumer electronics, power supplies, semiconductors, LEDs, microprocessors and graphics processors. As a point of note, the material is primarily for thin bond lines and is not typically intended for use as a filler in gaps larger than 0.50 mm.

The electrical properties of THERM-A-GAP GEL 50TBL include: 200 Vac/mm dielectric strength (Chomerics test method); 1014 Ωcm volume resistivity (ASTM D257); 7.0 dielectric constant at 1000 kHz (ASTM D150); and 0.002 dissipation factor at 1000 kHz (Chomerics). RoHS-compliant, the material can operate at temperatures extending from -55°C to +200°C.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 50TBL is available in syringe, cartridge and pail containers, offering standard fill volumes from 10 to 2500 cc.

https://ph.parker.com/gb/en/product-list/therm-a-gap-gel-50tbl-thermally-conductive-gel