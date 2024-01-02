PEI-Genesis expands into the RF connector market

PEI-Genesis, a global specialist in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, has announced its commitment to the RF market and is expanding its existing portfolio of harsh environment products to include RF/Microwave interconnect. This announcement includes additional distribution agreements, granting engineers across the world access to industry leading RF connector and cable solutions.

PEI-Genesis has expanded its distribution agreement with Cinch Connectivity Solutions and is now authorized for six of their RF connector brands, including Midwest Microwave, AIM Cambridge, Trompeter RF Connectivity, Johnson, Vitelec Electronics, and Semflex Microwave Solutions. Since 2011, PEI-Genesis has been an authorized distributor for other Cinch product lines Micro-D connectors. These additional brands offer many different types of RF products, including BNC, TNC, SMA, SMPM, and more.

This commitment to the RF market also includes the announcement of a new distribution agreement with Times Microwave, an Amphenol Company. Times Microwave designs and manufactures high-performance coaxial cables, connectors, assemblies, and custom solutions for ultra-demanding markets, including aerospace, public networks, medical, military, industrial, and more.

The addition of these partnerships will supplement the company’s existing RF connector portfolio, which consists of two other industry-leading brands, Amphenol RF and Amphenol SV Microwave.

As the wireless world continues to evolve, PEI-Genesis is committed to enabling its customers around the world to stay connected by expanding its impeccable service & technical assistance to this growing market. With this goal in mind, PEI-Genesis has implemented The RF Solutions Group, encompassing product managers, sales representatives, and engineers globally. Team members include National RF Sales Representative, Todd Maddox, Sr. Product Manager, Joseph Horsky, Product Manager Alex Raymond, and Engineers, Jamal Hagi, and Federico Sangregorio.

“Having a team dedicated to RF solutions enables us to provide the best-in-class customer service that is unmatched in the industry,” says Todd Maddox, National RF Sales Representative. “We can focus on pricing and customizing design needs for customers across the globe.”

With this recent development, PEI-Genesis is well positioned to support customers seeking RF connector and cable solutions for a wide variety of harsh environment applications, including antenna, instrumentation, military, public safety, radar, broadcast, SATCOM, and more.

