Pickering Interfaces to showcase new flexible microwave switching family at AUTOTESTCON 2023

Pickering Interfaces, the provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its new 40/42-890 family of modular, flexible microwave switches, bringing highly configurable switching solutions up to 110GHz to the PXI platform, on booth #204 at IEEE AUTOTESTCON 2023, at The Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA from August 28-31, 2023.

AUTOTESTCON is the world’s premier meeting place for government & defence procurers and users and the military & aerospace automated test sector to come together to share new technologies and discuss innovative applications in conference sessions, as well as exhibit products and services. Sponsored annually by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers), AUTOTESTCON is dedicated to increasing system availability through advanced test technology.

Ideal for test environments requiring high frequency microwave switching, from radar and communications to consumer electronics and 5G infrastructure, the new 40/42-890 microwave switch family provides highly configurable switching solutions up to 110GHz via the PXI platform, delivering flexibility, versatility, and test system optimization. “This new family available in both PXI & PXIe allows RF test engineers to select from and combine a wide range of high performance microwave relay types to suit their exact application requirements while minimizing chassis slot usage by combining multiple relay and connector types on a single module,” said Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering.

In addition to the new PXI flexible microwave switching family, Pickering will also highlight the following signal switching and sensor simulation technologies for electronic test & verification on booth #204 at AUTOTESTCON 2023, in Maryland, USA, from August 28-31:

The first modules in a new MEMS-based RF PXI & PXIe multiplexer family

Flexible LXI microwave switch platform and turnkey services for signal routing subsystems – including a custom 12×12 LXI microwave switching matrix demo

New Microwave Switch Design Tool – a free online tool for configuring flexible PXI or LXI microwave switch products

Also on show will be a selection from Pickering’s broad portfolio of signal switching and simulation, including thermocouple, LVDT/RVDT/resolver and analog output simulators. along with their PXI, PXIe & LXI/USB modular chassis, and cables & connectors

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty* and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com