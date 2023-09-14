Pickering Interfaces to showcase new MEMs-based RF multiplexers at European Microwave Week 2023

Pickering Interfaces, the provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its extensive range of RF & microwave switching solutions, including the first modules in a new MEMS-based RF PXI/PXIe multiplexer family, on booth #605B at EuMW (European Microwave Week) 2023, at Messe Berlin Hub27 in Germany from September 19-21, 2023.

European Microwave Week (EuMW) is an annual series of events that began in 1998, featuring three co-located conferences: the European Microwave Conference (EuMC); the European Microwave Integrated Circuits Conference (EuMIC); and the European Radar Conference (EuRAD). Also part of EuMW, the European Microwave Exhibition is the largest trade show dedicated to microwaves & RF in Europe, providing 8,000 m2 of exhibition space, around 4,000 visitors from around the globe, up to 1,700 conference delegates and in excess of 300 international exhibitors (including Asia and US, as well as Europe). It offers exhibitors an unrivalled opportunity to present RF & microwave products and technological developments, plus network with academics and professionals. It also provides a forum for discussing trends and exchanging technical information.

Ideal for wireless communications and semiconductor test, Pickering’s new RF multiplexer family is powered by Ideal Switch from partner, Menlo Microsystems, which are among the first MEMS components on the market with the performance characteristics to support demanding RF testing requirements.

Steve Edwards, switching product manager at Pickering, commented: “The new MEMS-based RF multiplexers deliver vastly increased operational life (up to 300x), faster operating speed (up to 60x), and higher bandwidth (with no reduction in RF power handling) versus traditional EMR (electromechanical relay) alternatives. Insertion loss also remains comparable with EMR switches and much lower than solid-state.”

In addition to the new RF multiplexer family in PXI/PXIe, Pickering will also highlight the following RF & microwave switching innovations on booth #605B at EuMW 2023, at Messe Berlin Hub27 in Germany from September 19-21, 2023:

New 110 GHz PXI/PXIe microwave switch – supporting 5G & semiconductor test

New Microwave Switch Design Tool – a free online tool for configuring flexible PXI & LXI microwave switch products

Flexible LXI microwave switch platform and turnkey services for LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystems – including a custom 12×12 LXI microwave switching matrix demo

Also on show will be a selection from Pickering’s broad portfolio of other switches, along with its PXI, PXIe & LXI/USB modular chassis, simulation products, and cables & connectors

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com