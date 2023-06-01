Pickering Interfaces to showcase new MEMs-based RF multiplexers at IMS 2023

Pickering Interfaces, the provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its extensive range of RF & microwave switching, launching several new products, including the first modules in a new MEMS-based RF PXI/PXIe multiplexer family, on booth #1415 at IMS (International Microwave Symposium) 2023, at San Diego Convention Center in California, USA from June 13-15, 2023.

Part of IEEE Microwave Week, the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the premier annual international meeting for engineers involved in all aspects of RF & microwave engineering theory and practice. It consists of a full week of events, including technical paper presentations, workshops and tutorials – as well as the largest RF & microwave commercial exhibition in the world, with over 500 companies showcasing the latest in state-of-the-art materials, devices, components, and subsystems, alongside design, simulation, and test & measurement tools.

Ideal for wireless communications and semiconductor test, the new RF multiplexer family is powered by Ideal Switch from partner, Menlo Microsystems, which are among the first MEMS components on the market with the performance characteristics to support demanding RF testing requirements.

Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering, comments: “The new MEMS-based RF multiplexers deliver vastly increased operational life (up to 300x), faster operating speed (up to 60x), and higher bandwidth (with no reduction in RF power handling) versus traditional EMR (electromechanical relay) alternatives. Insertion loss also remains comparable with EMR switches and much lower than solid-state.”

In addition to the new RF multiplexer family in PXI/PXIe, Pickering will also highlight the following RF & microwave switching innovations on booth #1415 at IMS 2023, at San Diego Convention Center in California, USA from 13-15 June 2023:

New 110 GHz PXI/PXIe microwave switch – supporting 5G & semiconductor test

New Microwave Design Tool – a free online tool for configuring flexible LXI microwave switch products

Flexible LXI microwave switch platform and turnkey services for LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystems – including a custom 12×12 LXI microwave switching matrix demo

Also on show will be a selection from Pickering’s broad portfolio of other switches, along with its PXI, PXIe & LXI/USB modular chassis, simulation products, and cables & connectors

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com