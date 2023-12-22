Quarter turn locks online from FDB Panel Fittings

FDB Panel Fittings have announced a range of standard quarter-turn locks which use industry-standard cut-outs for ease of fitment to cabinets and enclosures across the industrial and office environment. These ex-stock products are offered with varying lengths of bodies and cams to suit differing door and frame depths so that designers and production engineers can get urgent delivery to match their needs, whatever the size of the housing and to suit shallow or deep doors with appropriate frames.

Gary Miles (MD) and his team at FDB explained that they have referred to extensive customer feedback over many years in order to establish the specifications of their quarter turn locks, which are offered in polyamide, zinc die and stainless steel, also with finishes such as black, chrome or polished stainless.

They explained that IP ratings vary to suit applications from general office to industrial and outdoor where materials also vary dependent on the properties required e.g., corrosion resistance, cost parameters or anti-vandal needs. Speed and ease of fitment are conferred with the use of standard industry cut-outs to ensure quick, easy and reliable fitment so as to save time in production or installation on site.

These quarter turn locks and latches are available for right or left-handed operation and come with all the convenience of a wide selection of tabs/cams and varying body lengths to enable simple matching to door/frame dimensions – pre-assembly under their Rocfast banner is considered an important service feature.

FDB Panel Fittings and sister company FDB Electrical share their online shopping website at www.fdbonline.co.uk. Further information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk