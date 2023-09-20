Real-Time Innovations (RTI) at the HIS Conference in Bristol, UK

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) will be showcasing its solutions in booth #4 at the HIS Conference (Bristol, Oct. 17, 2023).

This event will focus on next-generation innovations and the future of connected and secure solutions for various vertical industries. Under the motto ‘Secure Connectivity Framework from Sensor to Cloud’, RTI will present new features for its trustworthy Connext DDS Framework solution. It addresses autonomous systems in the Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial Automation and other markets.

RTI supplies the standards-compliant connectivity foundation for hundreds of the world’s most mission-critical system designs. The RTI Connext software framework makes it possible to design and deploy intelligent real-world systems in demanding environments. Connext implements a new concept called data centricity, based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard. Instead of sending messages, a data-centric system makes all data available to every device and algorithm in local memory with controlled timing. It is especially useful for autonomous systems, because artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms often require huge amounts of data with very specific delivery requirements. Connext securely shares information in real time so distributed systems can work together as one.

Meet with RTI experts at booth #4 to know more about RTI Connext.