Reliable in harsh environments and at high temperatures: KEMET´s X2 film capacitors of the R53B series at Rutronik

With the R53B series, KEMET Corporation expands its range with new EMI suppression capacitors made of metalized polypropylene film. They operate extremely reliably even at particularly high temperatures (up to 125 °C) and meet UL 94 V-O specifications thanks to an envelope of self-extinguishing resin in the housing. Target applications include capacitive power supplies, three-phase UPS, smart metering, and microinverters for solar applications. Due to their robustness, they are also suitable for automotive applications like on-board chargers. The capacitors are available in tape & reel packaging according to IEC 60286-2 at www.rutronik24.com .

The R53B series relies on X2 technology, which is said to currently be the first on the market, which combines THB class IIIB, miniaturized dimensions, high capacitance value, and low halogen content. They also meet the requirements for climate class 40/110/56, IEC 60068-1, are AEC-Q200 certified, and RoHS compliant.

The capacitors operate in a capacitance range of 0.068 – 20 μF at a recommended DC voltage of ≤ 1000 VDC and with a rated AC voltage of 350 VAC 50/60 Hz, or a rated DC voltage of 800 VDC. The service life of the R53B capacitors is 1,000 hours at an operating temperature of -40 °C to +125 °C.

Additional Benefits:

100 % screening factory test at 1900 VDC

Capacitance tolerance: ±20%, ±10

Lead spacing: 15.0-37.5 mm

Approvals: ENEC, UL, cUL, CQC

Target applications:

DC/DC converters and on-board chargers for the automotive industry

3-phase UPS

Smart meters

Solar inverters and energy storage

