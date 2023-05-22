Rohde & Schwarz to address future challenges of information warfare at Combined Naval Event

As part of the technology stream at the Combined Naval Event 2023, Rohde & Schwarz will present innovative solutions to stay ahead of the curve in this new era of information warfare. The Combined Naval Event 2023 will give attendees all the latest information and insight into naval strategy, technology and supply chain issues.

The tenth Combined Naval Event (CNE) will take place at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre from May 23 to 25, 2023. The event will give the latest analysis and insight into naval strategy, geopolitical issues and the technological aspects of naval operations now and in the future.

Attendees will be able to participate in three presentation streams – future surface fleet; underwater defence and security; and technology. Andrey Obolensky of Rohde and Schwarz will give a presentation as part of the technology stream at 16:45 BST on Wednesday May 24, entitled: The new reality: Information Warfare – the Dystopian World.

In a world where technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, security threats are becoming more complex and difficult to counter. The emergence of information warfare as a deciding factor has changed the nature of conflict and created new challenges. In his presentation, Mr. Obolensky will address a future that decades ago was only described in science fiction. A future, where VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) have become the new normal on and off the battlefield. He will examine the role that information warfare now plays, explore how to adapt to this new reality, and develop effective technologies to counter these threats. The presentation will conclude with a call to action, urging us to work together to develop and implement innovative solutions and stay ahead of the curve in this new era of information warfare.

Andrey Obolensky is a business development executive focussing on defence technologies, particularly secure communications. With 28 years of experience in international defence markets, he also has a military background, serving as an air defence officer in the Bundeswehr with a focus on Ground Based Air Defence operations and doctrine.

For further information and to register for the event, please visit: https://www.navyleaders.com/cne-overview