Rugged and compact Datamate cable-to-cable connectors from Harwin for demanding applications in stock at Powell Electronics

In stock at Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are highly reliable, rugged and compact 2mm pitch Datamate cable-to-cable connectors from Harwin. The connectors are ideally suited for many demanding applications on land, sea and air, offering established high reliability in a COTS connector system.

Designed for mating one cable harness to another, the proven 4-finger contact design of the Datamate connector series guarantees electrical contact through high vibration and shock. Housings are polarized and shrouded for mechanical protection and error-free mating. Rugged stainless jackscrews or easy-to-mate latches ensure secure connections under extreme environmental conditions.

Further technical details of Harwin’s Datamate connector series include a 3A current rating per contact, a very wide operating temperature range from -55°C up to +125°C, a vibration resistance of 10G for 6 hours, a shock resistance of 100G for 6ms and a durability of at least 500 mating cycles.

For further info please visit: https://cdn.harwin.com/pdfs/Harwin_PC_Datamate.pdf

www.powell-electronics.eu