SECO at SPS 2023: Computer-on-Modules for demanding industrial applications

SECO will present its new SMARC Rel. 2.1.1-compatible module SOM-SMARC-Genio700 as well as other Computer-on-Module solutions (COMs) at SPS 2023 (Smart Production Solutions). At SECO’s booth in Hall 8, Booth 211, visitors can find out how SECO’s wide range of COMs can be used to develop innovative solutions quickly and efficiently. SPS 2023 will take place in Nuremberg, Germany, from 14-16 November 2023.

As a powerful extension to its extensive SMARC product family, SECO is positioning its new SOM-SMARC-Genio700 module. Developers will have the possibility to develop with the help of this COM in its compact SMARC form factor (Smart Mobility Architecture) fanless industrial applications that must meet high demands on graphics or AI performance.

Core of the SMARC Rel. 2.1.1 form factor module is MediaTek’s new octa-core Genio 700 application processor, designed for industrial IoT products, enabling solutions with the highest performance and low power consumption. The Genio 700 is an N6 (6nm) IoT chipset and features two Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.2 GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz, as well as a 4.0 TOPs AI accelerator.

Another module named SOM-SMARC-ADL-N is based on Intel Atom processors of the x7000E series, Intel Core i3 processors and Intel processors of the N series (codename: Alder Lake-N) and was developed specifically for media processing. The goal of the development was to drastically reduce the power consumption as well as the space requirements of video and image-intensive edge applications.

The SMARC Rel. 2.1.1 -compliant SOM-SMARC-MX93 module is designed specifically for low power, high processing power applications and uses NXP’s i.MX 93 processor. Typical applications for SOM-SMARC-MX9 include medical devices, fleet management solutions, charging stations for electric cars, and industrial machines.

The COM module SOM-SMARC-EHL is also compatible with SMARC-2.1.1 and is equipped with Intel Atom x6000E series and Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J series (formerly Elkhart Lake) processors. The module was designed primarily for functional safety applications (FuSa).

Boasting vast expertise in COM design and manufacturing, SECO offers multiple standard form-factor computer of module solutions, also including COM Express and COM-HPC. SECO offers a COM Express Type 6 module under the name SOM-COMe-BT6-RPL-P . It is based on 13th generation Intel Core processors and is suitable for demanding embedded and rugged IoT applications, including solutions for intensive video processing.

SOM-COM-HPC-A-ADL-P , a COM-HPC client module size A with Intel Core processors of the 12th generation (formerly Alder Lake – H series), rounds off SECO’s portfolio at SPS 2023. Due to its high graphics performance, it is suitable for automation and AI applications at the network edge.

All COM solutions from SECO include a corresponding operating system, a Board Support Package (BSP) and a Software Development Kit (SDK). This enables software developers to implement their applications relatively quickly.

In addition, all SECO hardware products are naturally integrated with Clea and ready for use with our IoT platform. Clea enables the hardware infrastructure to be enhanced with a range of value-added services: device management, remote updates, data pipeline management, all while ensuring the highest levels of security.

Besides product innovations, an additional disruptive revelation await visitors to the stand. There will be the opportunity to experience SECO’s new brand visual identity and logo, embodying the companies’ commitment to lead the change in an ever-evolving reality. Join SECO on this journey to explore endless ways of shaping a more digital, sustainable, and intelligent world.