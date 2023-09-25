SECO at SPS 2023: Scalable HMI family modular vision for cross-industry applications

SECO will debut its HMI family, Modular Vision, in various sizes to the public for the first time at SPS 2023 (Smart Production Solutions). Visitors to SECO’s booth in Hall 8, Stand 211, can learn about the features and specifics of the new product series. SPS 2023 will take place from November 14 to 16, 2023, in Nuremberg.

SECO’s Modular Vision series is essentially a completely new platform concept with scalable HMIs based on SECO’s core technologies – Arm® and x86. The scalable Modular Vision series currently consists of three members in sizes of 7, 10, and 15 inches, with resolutions ranging from 1024 x 600 to Full HD (1920 x 1080) and a brightness of >400 cd/m2. Additional screen sizes and resolutions will follow. Scalability in this context not only refers to display size and resolution but also to the performance capabilities of the integrated electronics. These HMIs are available as standalone panel PCs or as OEM products that can be integrated into the respective application using various adapters.

Thanks to the unique design concept with off-the-shelf HMIs, developers enjoy high flexibility when using the Modular Vision series and benefit from a new standard for designing modern human-machine interfaces that can grow with requirements and be easily upgraded anytime.

The entry-level Modular Vision 7 MX93 models with a 7-inch display feature the NXP i.MX93 application processor as their core component and are equipped with up to 2GB LPDDR4-3200. Interfaces like Gb Ethernet, RS485, CAN, RS232, USB, and Digital I/O are available.

The central component of the 10-inch high-end HMIs, the Modular Vision 10.1 MX8M-Plus, is the NXP i.MX8M Plus application processor. These devices come equipped with up to 6GB LPDDR4-4000 and feature the same interfaces as the 7-inch models. Additionally, the HMIs include a highly performing internal GPU, the GC7000UL, capable of supporting up to three displays.

The Modular Vision 15.6 EHL models with a 15.6-inch display were also designed for high-end applications and are based on Intel® Atom® x6000E Series, Intel® Pentium®, Celeron® N, and J Series processors. They feature Quad Channel LPDDR4 memory and an integrated Gen11 UHD graphics controller for three independent displays.

All three HMI models are designed to operate in ambient temperatures ranging from 0 to 60°C.

“Thanks to these features, we can meet most of our customers’ needs with off-the-shelf products. If certain requirements, such as specific interfaces, cannot be met, the HMI portfolio serves as an excellent basis for developing semi-custom products,” says Director Product Management Stephan Meyer-Loges from SECO Northern Europe.

The initial configurations of the Modular Vision series will be introduced as general-purpose products and are suitable for all purposes. In addition to basic features for industrial applications, including long-term availability, durability, and a wide temperature range, SECO also focuses on design. This allows developers of embedded systems and OEMs to integrate HMIs into their end applications without limitations. Possible applications include gaming, digital signage, parking, ticketing, EV charging stations, vending machines for beverages and food, laboratory equipment, as well as visualization and control of industrial processes.

