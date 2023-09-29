SPS 2023: Moxa presents expanded portfolio for secure and future-ready OT networks

Moxa Inc., a leader in industrial communications and networking, will showcase its complete portfolio of Managed Switches, Next-Generation Firewalls, and Industrial PCs (IPCs) for secure and future-proof machines, equipment, and OT networks at SPS 2023 (November 14-16, 2023 in Nuremberg).

For the first time, Moxa will be present at a new location: In Hall 5, Booth 208, Moxa will present numerous new products under the motto “Be the Heartbeat of a Thriving Digital Future.” These products meet all the requirements of future-proof industrial networks: The compact devices enable powerful networks for secure transmission, even with significantly increasing data volumes, ensuring IT/OT convergence. Their scalability and long-term availability also ensure future-proof OT networks. They comply with the IEC 62443-4-2 standards, providing machine and equipment manufacturers as well as system integrators with an easy and quick way to implement industrial cybersecurity requirements. With their fanless design, robust enclosures, and wide temperature ranges, Moxa products are ideal for harsh environments in industrial automation, the energy market, and the transportation sector. Extensive after-sales services and dedicated teams of application engineers underscore Moxa’s commitment to assisting customers with the highest quality in realising their vision of the digital future. The hardware portfolio is complemented by future-ready network management software.

The integrated next-generation network management platform MXview One is designed for monitoring and diagnosing devices in industrial networks. It automatically detects and visualises network devices and SNMP/IP devices in subnets, allowing all selected devices to be centrally managed and configured via a web browser. A dynamic topology view provides an overview of connection status, comprehensive reports, event notifications, detailed device information, complete visibility of redundant LAN connections, GOOSE messages, and many other features ensure transparency at all times.

One of the highlights at the booth is the EDS-4008 Series Managed Fast Ethernet Switches with 8 ports, optionally four 802.3bt PoE ports, and four 1-Gbps uplink ports. The series complies with the industrial cybersecurity standards IEC 62443-4-2 and IEC 62443-4-1, ensuring product security and a secure development life cycle. Moxa’s proprietary redundancy technologies, Turbo Ring and Turbo Chain, enable networks to recover with up to 250 nodes in less than 20ms. In addition, RSTP/STP ensures even more reliable systems and optimal integration with existing redundant network backbones. With various options for power input and housing design, the EDS-4008 Series switches can be integrated even in limited spaces.

The new, world’s smallest Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switches of the EDS-G2005-EL Series are ideal for applications requiring simple industrial Ethernet connections, with five Gigabit Ethernet ports in an IP40-certified metal housing (73.5 x 81 x 18mm). The switches are versatile in various applications across different industries, with Quality-of-Service (QoS) function and Broadcast Storm Protection (BSP) that can be activated and deactivated with DIP switches on the device’s exterior. With fanless cooling, a fully enclosed housing, and a wide operating temperature range of -40 to +75°C, they are also suitable for harsh industrial environments.

The new industrial Next-Gen Firewalls of the EDR-8010 Series serve as both an industrial switch and an industrial firewall, with eight FE ports and two Gigabit ports, NAT, VPN, and Managed Layer 2 Switch functions. They are specifically designed for Ethernet-based security applications in critical remote control and monitoring networks. They create various security zones and conduits, securing machines or parts of equipment while simultaneously connecting enough PLC/SCADA systems in factory automation.

Numerous use cases can be experienced live

On a large demo wall, SPS visitors can experience Moxa products in real-life use cases. These include:

Large OT networks : Easily manageable and secure OT networks based on IEC 62443 connect machines, workers, engineers, and managers as well as service providers and business partners from the field level to the boundaries of enterprise IT.

: Easily manageable and secure OT networks based on IEC 62443 connect machines, workers, engineers, and managers as well as service providers and business partners from the field level to the boundaries of enterprise IT. Remote connectivity : Various solutions enable machine builders to achieve faster and simpler OT asset management and OEM services without compromising on security.

: Various solutions enable machine builders to achieve faster and simpler OT asset management and OEM services without compromising on security. Basic connectivity and security : With Moxa’s retrofit portfolio for industrial gateways, serial machines can continue to be integrated into the OT network.

: With Moxa’s retrofit portfolio for industrial gateways, serial machines can continue to be integrated into the OT network. Integration of all major industrial protocols and security in accordance with IEC 62443 : The combination of intelligent switches and the NAT-102 is ideal for series machine builders who want to integrate standardised equipment with identical IP addresses into their customers’ plants without much effort.

: The combination of intelligent switches and the NAT-102 is ideal for series machine builders who want to integrate standardised equipment with identical IP addresses into their customers’ plants without much effort. Industrial wireless solutions for intralogistics : New, robust access points and clients, as well as super-fast roaming, ensure stable, uninterrupted connections for mobile machines (AGVs, AMRs).

: New, robust access points and clients, as well as super-fast roaming, ensure stable, uninterrupted connections for mobile machines (AGVs, AMRs). Virtual PLC integration with future-proof OT networks : With IEC-62443-4-2-certified managed switches and next-gen firewalls, future trends and technologies like virtual PLCs can be integrated, and secure role- and device-based communication ensures maximum flexibility without compromising on security.

: With IEC-62443-4-2-certified managed switches and next-gen firewalls, future trends and technologies like virtual PLCs can be integrated, and secure role- and device-based communication ensures maximum flexibility without compromising on security. Future-proof OT networks for motion control with TSN : The new TSN switch TSN-G5008 enables more decentralised, intelligent, and significantly scalable communication for motion control based on Ethernet. It fully meets the hard-deterministic requirements for synchronised multi-axis systems.

: The new TSN switch TSN-G5008 enables more decentralised, intelligent, and significantly scalable communication for motion control based on Ethernet. It fully meets the hard-deterministic requirements for synchronised multi-axis systems. Virtual patching of legacy HMI applications : Next-gen firewalls and the ability to virtually patch critical components allow older panel PCs to continue to be used securely.

: Next-gen firewalls and the ability to virtually patch critical components allow older panel PCs to continue to be used securely. Data for the digital twin from the manufacturing environment: By combining network and communication products with devices from Moxa’s computing portfolio, companies can ensure the data transmission and aggregation needed to create a digital twin of their factory or facility.

For more information about Moxa at SPS 2023, visit www.moxa-europe.com/sps.