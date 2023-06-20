State-of-the-art technologies for automotive testing

Targets from the Paris Climate Agreement require the world’s industrialized countries to massively reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, most vehicle manufacturers throughout the world have introduced zero-emission electric vehicles, in order to meet various government mandates.

The consequent rapid development of ever more advanced electric vehicles requires increasingly sophisticated testing procedures.

Modern vehicles have a multitude of sensors and electronic systems that interact with each other and require precise tuning. In order to meet the challenges, the use of state-of-the-art simulation and test systems in the automotive testing sector requires vibration and shock resistance in addition to high contact reliability.

From compact circular connectors to flexible modular connectors and mass interconnect solutions, the ODU product portfolio offers every connector variant required for this rigorous application – see brochure.

Also, if preferred, customers can receive the complete system solution from a single source with a dedicated point-of-contact project manager.

ODU can provide answers to all your technical concerns, such as:

■ Which connectors provide absolutely reliable results for end-of-line testing?

■ Are there customizable interfaces for hardware-in-the-loop simulations?

■ Can high voltage and current be transmitted with uncompromising user safety?

■ What should be considered for in-vehicle test equipment?

Latest – ODU has published a new downloadable white paper entitled: ‘Contact Technologies for EV Charging Applications’.

https://odu-connectors.com/uk/