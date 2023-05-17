Suitable connections for a wide range of applications: The Mini-Fit connector family from Molex at Rutronik

The Mini-Fit connectors from Molex are designed to impress with their high flexibility and are said to be excellent for use even with difficult designs. They are both mutually and downwardly compatible in their respective category. With options such as dummy plugs or contact positioning fuses, the Mini-Fit family of connectors creates a connector system for use in almost every area of industry, as well as telecommunications, computing, and consumer devices. They are available in board-to-board, wire-to-board, and wire-to-wire configurations in reel, bag, or tray packaging at www.rutronik24.com.

The Mini-Fits are designed for use at operating temperatures from -40 °C up to +125 °C. All connectors in the series support high currents. For example, Mini-Fit Stigma as well as Mini-Fit Plus can handle up to 11.5 A and Mini-Fit Versa Color up to 13 A. All components of the series operate at a rated power of up to 600 V AC/DC have a dielectric resistance of 2200 V (AC), an insulation resistance of 1000 MΩ, and are RoHS compliant.

Benefits at a glance:

Mini-Fit BMI: Blind mating interface: Allows 2.54 mm misalignment in X and Y axis for all configurations.

Blind mating interface: Allows 2.54 mm misalignment in X and Y axis for all configurations. Mini-Fit Max: End-to-end stackable, 4 independent contact points, tangless terminal

End-to-end stackable, 4 independent contact points, tangless terminal Mini-Fit Sigma: Sturdy, secure housing, seal cap support, keying, and polarization

Sturdy, secure housing, seal cap support, keying, and polarization Mini-Fit Plus HCS: Crimp terminals produced of proprietary high current alloy, sockets, and plugs suitable for Mini-Fit and Mini-Fit Plus crimp contacts, patented dimple design on contacts

Crimp terminals produced of proprietary high current alloy, sockets, and plugs suitable for Mini-Fit and Mini-Fit Plus crimp contacts, patented dimple design on contacts Mini-Fit TPA2: Terminal position assurance (TPA) with secondary locking feature

Terminal position assurance (TPA) with secondary locking feature Mini-Fit Versa Color: options for panel mounting and vertical headers, 5 color variants

Other applications:

Automotive industry

Consumer devices

Medical technology

Industrial automation