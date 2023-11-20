Third part of Distrelec’s Guide to Robotics and Automation now available

Distrelec, a trading brand of RS Group and a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, has announced the release of the third and last part of its acclaimed Robotics and Automation Guide. This three-part eBook, written by Distrelec executives and industry experts, is designed to help engineers stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the ever-changing trends and innovations in the industry, such as Artificial Intelligence and Industry 5.0.

Distrelec’s comprehensive guide started off by giving the reader a solid understanding of the history of robotics and the fundamentals underpinning robotic systems. The second part depicts how robotics have become a key part of manufacturing through network connectivity and how they can be embedded into certain workflows and ecosystems to simplify processes and increase efficiency. The third and last part covers key components in robot engineering, from power and movement to software and control systems. Readers can also learn how to construct fully automated workflows for designing and operating robots, and gain insights into advances in AI, the emergence of cobots and the future of robotics.

“As a distinguished distributor of electronics, we believe that passing that expertise down to our customers to help boost productivity and efficiency is crucial”, said Justyna Matuszak, Editor in Chief. “Robots have been used to streamline workflows and processes for years, but some sectors are lagging behind, due to a variety of factors. Opportunities to implement robotic automation systems are growing in industries such as logistics and agriculture, and more affordable options are starting to allow SMEs to get in on the action, making once-distant dreams a reality”.

Part three of the guide, along with the first and second part, can now be viewed free of charge on Distrelec’s ’KnowHow’ platform: https://knowhow.distrelec.com/robotics-and-automation-guide-distrelec/.