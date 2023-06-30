Toshiba releases a new range of low current, high input voltage LDO regulators

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) has launched the first three devices in the new TCR1HF series of low drop-out (LDO) regulators. Featuring high input voltage and low current consumption the TCR1HF18B, TCR1HF33B, and TCR1HF50B offer fixed output voltages of 1.8V, 3.3V, and 5.0V respectively.

The new additions offer a wide input voltage range of 4V to 36V to support up to 20V for USB power delivery (USB-PD) or 24V-powered equipment like mobile equipment, home appliances and factory automation equipment. They feature a low 1µA quiescent current, allowing electronic equipment to maintain stand-by operation with very low power consumption.

Housed in small plastic molded SOT-25 (Toshiba’s package name: SMV), the TCR1HF ICs drive up to 150mA and operate at temperatures between -40°C to +125°C. Moreover, with their fast load transient response of -60mV/+50mV, they help ensure a stable output voltage – even during a sudden change in current, for example, when equipment moves from stand-by to operating state. Other standard features include overcurrent protection, thermal shutdown, and auto-discharge.

All three new products in the TCR1HF series will start shipping today.

More information can be found here:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/semiconductor/product/power-management-ics/low-dropout-regulators-ldo-regulators/detail.TCR1HF18B.html

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/semiconductor/product/power-management-ics/low-dropout-regulators-ldo-regulators/detail.TCR1HF33B.html

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/semiconductor/product/power-management-ics/low-dropout-regulators-ldo-regulators/detail.TCR1HF50B.html