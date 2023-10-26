TR Fastenings to exhibit at Advanced Engineering Show 2023

TR Fastenings are celebrating their 50th year in fasteners. TR has experienced the changing world of fasteners over that period with the advancements in plastics, composites and the use of more exotic materials. These changes have required fastenings to evolve particularly in areas such as plastic mouldings where thread forms have been designed and developed to perform in new materials. The changing fastener requirements continues within the EV space as electric vehicles and battery housings require differing and often exotic materials and electrostatic finishes.

They will be showcasing application case studies across a broad spectrum of industries to illustrate their range and capability and ability to solve fastener application issues through suggesting alternatives. The two TVs within their new purpose-built stand will focus on the fastener product animations and videos that TR are known for. These are great training tools to lift the lid on what products are used in assemblies.

Increasingly TR are being seen as not just a fastener supplier as they have capabilities in sourcing and manufacturing product assemblies incorporating spring parts and other components.

The TR Team members on the stand during the two days will be:

Sven Brehler, Director of Engineering

Dan Pereira, Engineering Manager

Andrew Fletcher, Director of Plastics & Rubber

Andrew Nuttall, European Managing Director

Don Lamb, Strategic Account Manager

Kevin de Stadler, Sales Director

Glenda Roberts – Global Projects and Marketing Director

www.trfastenings.com