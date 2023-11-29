Two Li-Ion battery protection ICs with high accuracy overcurrent detection

Nisshinbo Micro Devices has launched the NB7142 and NB7143 series Li-Ion battery protection ICs, intended for applications requiring high-precision overcurrent and short-circuit detection, such as portable gadgets, smartphones, game consoles and handheld devices.

The NB7142 and NB7143 are described by the company as “exceptional protection ICs” designed for one-cell Li-ion/polymer batteries. They are equipped with standard features such as overcharge/over-discharge voltage and charge/discharge overcurrent detection, which are said to make the application highly reliable. With a wide overcurrent detection range, the protection IC can handle any challenging overcurrent event with ease.

The low standby current provides extended operating time even with small capacity batteries. The FET-sense current detection guarantees high accuracy in over-current and short-circuit detection, making it an indispensable tool for any battery-powered device, according to Nisshinbo.

The NB7142 and NB7143 series are available in small DFN1212-6-GK and DFN1814-6-GN packages and therefore convenient to use on small circuit boards or can be integrated into a laminated battery pack.

https://www.nisshinbo-microdevices.co.jp/en/