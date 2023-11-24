Vox Power releases VCCR300 conduction cooled PSU, slim 300W fan-less rugged 7.43” x 4.6” x 1” DC/DC

Vox Power Ltd has unveiled the VCCR300 Conduction Cooled Power Series, a robust rugged and highly reliable DC/DC power supply capable of silently delivering 300 Watts of power. Its compact size measuring only 7.43 x 4.6 inches with a 1-inch low profile, ensures easy integration in virtually any orientation, providing system designers great flexibility and space saving advantages.

The VCCR300 Series provide a broad DC input voltage range, catering to standard 48V, 72V, 96V, and 110V railway battery requirements as outlined in EN50155. Its high-efficiency design minimises heat output, yielding a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C (+85°C for 10 minutes) with minimal cooling requirement. It offers standard output voltages of 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V, all of which also feature a wide adjustment range of 90% to 125%.

David Carley, Vox Power’s director of global business development said: “The VCCR300 series delivers reliable power solutions for harsh and rugged environments, where higher power is essential. It offers the ability to adjust and customise the power supply’s trimmable voltages, ensuring easy integration and versatility for customers. This power supply’s broad input range accommodates the trends in markets like battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), which are moving towards higher bus voltages for efficiency due to increased circuit requirements. It is ideal for applications such as telecoms, roadside boxes, 5G applications, electrified moving equipment, and transportation devices aimed at reducing space constraints while providing reliable, robust, and sustainable power. ”

Higher power solutions of 300 Watts, 600 Watts, 900 Watts and beyond can be achieved by using the onboard droop current share function, which allows end users to scale up or down depending on their power requirements while sharing the power load equally between each 300W product.

Internal fusing and full power 10ms holdup are included as standard and a remote shutdown signal can place the unit in a low power standby mode and the input undervoltage level can be programmed to meet specific application requirements.

The VCCR300 Series meets the requirements of the latest railway standards (EN50155), MIL-STD-810G (Shock & Vibration) and is approved to the latest industrial safety standards (IEC/UL62368-1 3RD Edition). EMC emissions and immunity exceed the requirements of EN50121-3-2, EN55035 and EN55032 class B.

State-of-the-art conformal coating technology enhances reliability and performance by safeguarding against environmental factors and providing additional mechanical support. With a calculated MTBF exceeding 2 million hours, the VCCR300 series offers long term reliability in a ruggedised package and is the ultimate power solutions for demanding applications in rugged and high vibration environments.

Visit Vox Power’s website to download the VCCR300 datasheet and view the VCCR300 demonstration video