Würth Elektronik introduces its USB 3.1 TYPE-C High-Rise SMT connector

Würth Elektronik is expanding its USB-C range with a 24-pin fully-configured horizontal receptacle for SMT assembly. The high-quality USB 3.1 Type-C connector features its high-rise design: It allows complete visual control of soldering thanks to its two rows each with twelve contacts. As a fully equipped Type-C connector, it is not only compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1×2 signaling and USB Power Delivery standards, but can also be used for alternative and accessory modes. This includes transmitting analog signals via the (D+/D-) pins.

WR-COM USB 3.1 Type-C High-Rise SMT is designed for at least 10,000 mating cycles and operating temperatures from -40 to +120°C. Not only the pin contacts, but also the outer retaining pins of the shielding, are gold-plated in the contact zone to ensure the best possible connection to the PCB. The stable receptacle is suitable for all consumer and IT applications that are designed to exploit the options provided by the USB 3.2 Gen 1×2 standard in terms of data and power transfer. The latest member of the USB product family is now available from stock without a minimum order quantity, and developers can order free samples.

Würth Elektronik offers a complete product program of connectors, EMC filters, components for ESD overvoltage protection and AC/DC to DC/DC power conversion for USB 3.1. The products are recommended in the USB Type-C reference designs from leading IC manufacturers. Components for the development of USB interfaces include, for example, pulse-stable WE-MPSB SMD ferrites for hot-plugin, high-efficiency pressed power inductors (WE-MAPI) for Vbus filters, current-compensated data line filters (WE-CNSW HF) and the WE-TVS diode for ESD line protection. As a partner for developing USB solutions, Würth Elektronik provides numerous Application Notes and reference designs.