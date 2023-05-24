12:1 input 40W dc/dc simplifies design for EN50155 Rail applications

P-DUKE has announced another ultra-wide input voltage range DC/DC converter, the RED40U, to its selection of DC/DC converters with a 12:1 input voltage range. This DC/DC converter series provides high performance and reliability for any railway/ rolling stock and industrial application. The compact 2″x1″ industrial standard package delivers up to 40W output power and features 8:1 and 12:1 ultra-wide input voltage range of 9-75VDC and 14-160VDC, which simplify the design of the systems power stage. Using just one DC/DC converter model for various supply voltages (24, 28, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110VDC) in different regions avoids multiple input voltage models in the warehouse.

The patented enhanced Hold-Up Function is designed to simplify the design of supply interruptions and changeovers as per EN 50155. The BUS pin of the RED40U provides a stable and fixed charging voltage which allows the usage of just one Hold-Up capacitor for any input voltages and additionally, reduces the in-rush current during the start-up phase.

Features

40W Output Power in a 2″x1″ Industrial Standard Package

Approved to EN 50155 | EN 45545-2 | IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 Standard

8:1 & 12:1 Input Voltage Range from 9-75V and 14-160V

Patented Enhanced Hold-up Function for Supply Interruption and Changeover

Adjustable Input Under-Voltage Lockout

3000VDC Input-Output Isolation

Operating Temperature: -40°C to +105°C

Operating Altitude: Up to 5000m

3-Year Product Warranty

This series includes single output and dual output models with 5, 5.1, 12, 15, 24, ±12, ±15VDC. It has various self-protection functions i.e., over-current protection, output short-circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, adjustable input under-voltage lockout and over-temperature protection. By installing a heatsink on the module, these converters achieve the operating temperature class OT4 and the extended operating temperatures ST1, as per EN 50155 standards. The RED40U series is certified according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1, EN 50155, and EN 45545-2 standards (pending). Additionally, shock and vibration levels are compliant with EN 61373 and MIL-STD-810F. With an operating altitude of up to 5000 meters, a wide operating ambient temperature of -40°C to +105°C, and the 12:1 input voltage range, these converters are especially suitable for any ruggedized, high-reliable application such as rolling stocks, transportation, and construction machinery in harsh industrial environments.

