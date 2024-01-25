Alan Anderson Manufacturing to exhibit at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics

Alan Anderson (AA) Manufacturing Ltd, the UK’s newest full-capability PCBA and Value-Add CEM, will exhibit for the first time at the Southern Manufacturing and Electronics exhibition in Farnborough.

The company will show a complete range of PCBA capabilities, plus in-house device programming, a components and PCB procurement service and a range of other value-add solutions.

Operations director Philip Bray said: “We believe in UK manufacturing. We have looked at the whole manufacturing cycle, from design to delivery and invested in brand new equipment and experienced personnel so that we can offer more than traditional CEMs. Every company that has visited our UK manufacturing centre has given us business. Come and talk to us at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics, or better still, see the whole operation in Hemel Hempstead.”

Welcome To Alan Anderson Manufacturing Ltd : Alan Anderson Manufacturing Ltd (aa-manufacturing.co.uk)