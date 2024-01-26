Allegro MicroSystems expands isolated gate driver portfolio with bipolar-output power-thru IC

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., a specialist in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, has launched the second product in its High Voltage Power portfolio. Allegro’s AHV85111 isolated gate-driver IC adds critical safety features while simplifying the design of high-power energy conversion systems for e-Mobility and clean energy applications, including OBC/DCDC, solar inverter and datacentre power supply.

“Allegro continues to build upon the technology from our acquisitions in order to expand our High Voltage Power portfolio aimed at helping designers achieve their efficiency and power density needs in clean energy and e-Mobility systems,” said Vijay Mangtani, vice president and general manager for high voltage power at Allegro. “The bipolar-output of our latest device improves noise immunity and significantly simplifies high-frequency power-converter designs.”

Building upon Allegro’s existing power-thru technology, the AHV85111 was designed to meet designer demands for a simple, streamlined and safe solution. The AHV85111 gate driver adds bipolar-output, a critical feature that is said to significantly improve time to market by eliminating the need to design a complicated negative isolated DC power supply and removing unnecessary external components. Allegro’s newest power-thru solution also adds crucial safety features that were designed to protect against high operating temperatures in electric powertrain systems, as well as reactions to noisy environments that may be present in microinverters in solar applications, power supply in datacentre applications or on-board chargers for electric vehicles.

The AHV85111 gate driver packs all the benefits of Allegro’s power-thru technology, including 10x lower common-mode capacitance, a 50% smaller footprint, 10x noise reduction and a 50% efficiency improvement compared to competitor offerings, while also providing overtemperature protection that further improves the robustness of system.

To learn more about the AHV85111 power-thru gate driver, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/products/motor-drivers/gate-drivers/ahv85111