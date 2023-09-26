Altus Group to support key suppliers at Productronica 2023

Altus Group, a UK and Ireland distributor of electronics assembly equipment, will be supporting key suppliers at Productronica 2023 in Munich, Germany from 14-17th November. Altus aims to maximize engagement opportunities with partners and customers, connecting attendees with new product launches and live equipment demonstrations from their suppliers.

Productronica is anticipated to attract a considerable audience, positioning itself as one of the most highly-attended industry events in recent years. Altus is strategically leveraging their entire sales team’s presence at the exhibition to accommodate a high volume of supplier and customer meetings and ensure their clients can view the latest equipment innovations.

Altus CEO, Joe Booth, said: “It’s exciting to have Productronica back on the calendar, with attendance levels reminiscent of pre-pandemic times.

“We’ve spoken with many of our UK and Irish partners, and they are planning to send sizable delegations, eager to catch up with the industry’s latest technologies from around the world. What’s particularly exciting for us is that several of our suppliers are set to unveil and demonstrate new technologies for the first time at the event. This means we will have brand new processes to bring our local partners into 2024, with new features and enhanced value.’’

At Productronica 2023, Altus will host its customers at their suppliers’ booths, facilitating hands-on product demonstrations and meetings. If wish to engage with industry-leading suppliers and discover the latest advancements in electronics assembly equipment, contact Altus Group www.altusgroup.co.uk