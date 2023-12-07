Altus helps Sellectronics advance component management with scienscope technology

Altus Group, a distributor of electronics assembly equipment in the UK and Ireland, has helped Sellectronics, a contract electronics manufacturer to significantly improve its component inventory management through the implementation of the Scienscope AXC-800 III automated X-ray component counter.

Facing challenges related to inaccurate manual component counting, stock variances and possible production delays, Sellectronics approached Altus for guidance on achieving faster, more precise and efficient inventory management. On Altus’ recommendation, Sellectronics selected the Scienscope AXC-800 III automated X-ray component counter to help meet these challenges. Equipped with advanced X-ray imaging and AI technology, the AXC-800 III delivers rapid, highly accurate component counting and full traceability.

Since installing the system, Sellectronics has reduced the time it takes to count reels from 5 minutes to 20 seconds or less. The company has also eliminated miscounts on the production floor, driving greater efficiency and less downtime.

Jon Hurrell, managing director at Sellectronics, said: “The AXC-800 III’s ability to quickly and precisely count even the smallest components, along with its seamless data transfer between systems, has significantly improved our inventory management and helped future-proof our operations.”

“We are pleased to see the transformative results the AXC-800 III has delivered for Sellectronics,” said Joe Booth, CEO of Altus Group. “This solution underscores our commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge technologies that can optimise processes and advance their manufacturing capabilities.”

The Scienscope AXC-800 III has been instrumental in transforming Sellectronics’ component counting and inventory management. This third-generation X-ray counter features advanced AI technology that captures precise images of components and counts them with 99.99% accuracy in under 20 seconds per reel.

An integrated barcode scanner automates reel identification while simultaneous 4-reel counting maximises throughput. The user-friendly interface seamlessly communicates count data to ERP systems, eliminating manual errors. With its high precision, speed and small footprint, the Scienscope AXC-800 III is said to mark a significant advancement for electronics manufacturers looking to enhance component inventory management through process optimisation and automation.

www.altusgroup.co.uk