Anglia recognises Phoenix Contact’s 100-year anniversary

Anglia Components has presented its franchised supplier, Phoenix Contact, with an engraved silver salver to commemorate the company’s 100th anniversary. Phoenix Contact was the recipient of Anglia’s inaugural Supplier of the Year award earlier this year, and last year Anglia itself celebrated its 50th anniversary.

John Bowman, marketing director at Anglia, said: “One hundred years is an exceptional milestone in our industry, and a testament to Phoenix Contact’s ability to maintain its core values of exceptional quality and service, whilst at the same time continually innovating and adapting to ensure that its products deliver the performance and features needed for today’s electronic and electrical designs.”

Accepting the award, Colin Green, managing director, Phoenix Contact UK, said, “Anglia is an exceptional partner, who themselves have a long track record in the industry. We were honoured to have been recognised as Anglia’s Supplier of the Year and are grateful for this additional recognition of the strength of our partnership with them.”

A market leader in Device Connection Solutions and Terminal Blocks, Phoenix Contact has been in partnership with Anglia for 15 years. Its products are found in applications in the fields of industrial production, renewable energy and infrastructure.

www.anglia.com