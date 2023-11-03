Astute Electronics’ Mark Shanley honoured with MOD Quality Ambassador 2023 Award

Astute Electronics is delighted to announce that its sales and marketing director, Mark Shanley, is set to be celebrated at the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Quality Awards 2023.

Mark’s dedication and expertise have earned him the ‘John Bullock Quality Ambassador’ accolade for his pivotal role within the MOD Counterfeit Avoidance Working Group (CAWG).

The CAWG, a joint initiative between the MOD and the defence sector, dedicates its focus on strategic methods to counteract the infiltration of counterfeit material.

Stephen Wilcock (MBE), MOD’s director engineering and safety, extolled Mark’s accomplishments, stating, “Congratulations to Mark for a superb achievement. We received a number of high calibre applications this year and the panel deemed the team to be fully worthy of this prestigious award.”

Mark’s nomination came from Kish Chandarana, MBDA’s group head product assurance systems & tools, who praised him, saying, “The contribution by Mark has been exemplary and he has gone above and beyond expectations from any supplier to the MOD. He has continually applied his specialist knowledge in an unequivocal service to the defence industry!”

Elated by the recognition, Mark commented, “Receiving this award is deeply moving. Collaborating with the MOD and the broader defence sector has been a privilege. I’m honoured to be among such diligent professionals, and together, I believe we’re equipping our Armed Forces with a distinct advantage.”

Mark will be presented with the accolade at the MOD Quality Event Awards Ceremony later this month.

Since the early 2010s, the peril of counterfeit material infiltrating the defence sector supply chain has been known and spotlighted, spurring a number of proactive quality assurance measures, and culminating in the formation of the MOD-chaired CAWG.

This body has sought to extend its best practices throughout NATO and beyond. Industry-wide acknowledgement and consistent involvement are pivotal to CAWG’s triumphs. Mark Shanley’s reputation as an expert on deciphering and advising on counterfeit-mitigation measures is solidified by this well-deserved award.

Mark will be presenting a Seminar on Counterfeit Mitigation Strategies at the forthcoming Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition, in Sydney, Australia.

