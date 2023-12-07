Astute Electronics strikes a deal with FORTEC United Kingdom to supply display technologies in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand

Electronic component and supply chain experts, Astute Electronics, have announced a new and significant partnership with FORTEC United Kingdom (formerly Display Technology), a leader in innovative display technologies. This authorised distribution agreement positions Astute as a key distributor of FORTEC United Kingdom’s advanced display solutions in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, focusing on the Defence industry.

FORTEC United Kingdom, renowned for its technical advancements in displays, monitors, and power supplies, aligns seamlessly with Astute’s ethos of delivering complex, value-added solutions. Their expertise in addressing intricate challenges in the Defence sector complements Astute’s commitment to guiding customers through the engineering challenges of incorporating the latest technology.

Simon Brennan, Astute’s Technical BDM – Memory & Embedded Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the deal, ”This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide tactical display solutions to our customers. It is not just about providing products but about bringing top-tier technology to new projects. It’s a win-win situation where technology meets expertise.”

FORTEC United Kingdom’s specialised display and monitor solutions, known for their resilience and cutting-edge technology, are described as ideal for defence projects, offering features such as EMI shielding, night vision imaging, plus integration with embedded technology at the ‘Tactical Nexus’.

Astute Electronics, with its deep understanding of the defence industry’s unique needs, is perfectly positioned to distribute FORTEC United Kingdom’s products, ensuring that clients receive tailored, efficient, and sustainable solutions.

www.displaytechnology.co.uk