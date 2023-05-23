Award-winning CamdenBoss Hex-Box Enclosures from BEC Distribution.

Manufactured in the UK by CamdenBoss, they are ideal for IoT applications. The enclosures are very user-friendly, offering rapid, flexible configuration and easy customisation. Free Samples are available from BEC.

Hex-Box won the Enclosure Product of the Year” award at The Electronics Industry Awards 2022. These modern, feature-filled enclosures are moulded from ABS UL94-V0 material and are 100% recyclable. They are flame retardant to UL94-V0.

Three colours are offered: white, grey and black. Mounting holes are provided in the lid and base for attaching a PCB. A 25mm knock-out is provided on the wall mount bracket. The dimensions are146 x 130 x 45mm and Hex-Box can accommodate PCBs up to 122.5mm. The PCB can be mounted in the base or the lid.

The enclosures are very rugged, conforming to the IK07 impact test and can sit on desktops or they can be attached to walls using mounting brackets. Six self-retaining end panels are offered in closed or vented style, providing many different cable management options.

The lid is secured to the base using 3 concealed screws to maintain the good looks of the enclosure. The Hex-Box end panels can be customised by machining or drilling, making

the Hex-Box enclosure configuration very flexible.

https://youtu.be/9HitMJfZyWo

Main Features

Manufactured from ABS UL94-V0 material

100% recyclable

Flame retardant to UL94-V0

Cable entry from all sides

PCB mounting in the top and base

Removable, solid or vented end panels

IP30 vented end panels

IP40 solid end panels

Meets impact rating IK07

Smooth bevelled lid with flat top for a 2.5” screen

Bright zinc-plated steel screws for corrosion resistance

Accessories

A wide range of accessories is available, for example push-in rubber feet and a circular bracket for wall mounting, retaining the contemporary good looks with flush fitting.

Customisation

CamdenBoss provide a customisation service which includes screen printing, digital printing, engraving, machining and drilling.