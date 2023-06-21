BLOCK PCB Power Transformers now available from Agile Electronics

Agile Electronics, specialists in supply chain solutions, electronic kitting and turnkey manufacturing, can now supply PCB mounted power transformers from BLOCK. Block is one of the largest manufacturers of transformers, power supplies, electronic circuit breakers and uninterruptible power supplies for the reliable supply and distribution of power.

BLOCK PCB transformers are vacuum moulded, providing a rugged, reliable and very high proof voltage device. When designed into a PCB mounted product for use as a power transformer they provide safe electrical isolation between power input and output sides, providing the function of an isolating or safety transformer.

BLOCK’s wide range of standard PCB Transformer solutions provide an ideal power supply for circuit design, from basic transformers to devices offering absolute or limited short-circuit protection. Key standard features include:

Minimal footprint with high power output

Double input and output voltage for series or parallel connections

Power output 0.35 VA to 50 VA

450 transformer versions are available from 6 product ranges:

VB Series – Short-circuit proof PCB transformer, versions with dual output voltage, input 230 Vac, output 6 – 24 Vac, 0.35 – 3.2 VA

Short-circuit proof PCB transformer, versions with dual output voltage, input 230 Vac, output 6 – 24 Vac, 0.35 – 3.2 VA AVB Series – Short-circuit proof encapsulated PCB transformer, input 2 x 115 Vac, output 2 x 6 – 2 x 24 Vac, 0.35 – 3.2 VA

– Short-circuit proof encapsulated PCB transformer, input 2 x 115 Vac, output 2 x 6 – 2 x 24 Vac, 0.35 – 3.2 VA VC Series – versions with dual output voltage, input 230 Vac, output 6 – 24 Vac, 3.2 – 16 VA.

– versions with dual output voltage, input 230 Vac, output 6 – 24 Vac, 3.2 – 16 VA. VCM Series – versions with dual output voltage, input 230 Vac, output 6 – 24 Vac, 5 – 50 VA

– versions with dual output voltage, input 230 Vac, output 6 – 24 Vac, 5 – 50 VA FL Series Low Profile – encapsulated, input 2 x 115 Vac, output 2 x 5 – 2 x 24 Vac, 2 – 52 VA

– encapsulated, input 2 x 115 Vac, output 2 x 5 – 2 x 24 Vac, 2 – 52 VA PT series – short circuit proof, encapsulated, input 230 Vac, output 6 – 2 x 24 Vac, 4.5 – 30 VA

Sarah Eddowes, director of Agile Electronics, said: “The addition of BLOCK PCB power transformers to our portfolio not only adds value to our kitting service but also provides UK customers with a local, reliable sales channel for their own requirements.”

www.agileelectronics.co.uk