Broadcom ToF Sensors: The Ideal Solution for Demanding Distance Sensing Applications

Time-of-Flight sensors from Broadcom are an effective means of rapidly and accurately measuring distances of between 1.5cm to 100m, in ambient light as high as 100klux and can be used for a range of applications in multiple environments.

The technology has come a long way since the first prototypes came on the scene in the early 2000s. Today, in 2023, Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors offer a number of advantages over other technologies, such as ultrasonic or infrared sensors. Based on a 680nm or 850nm laser diode operating in continuous wave mode, each sensor offers higher accuracy, has a longer range and is less susceptible to interference. Additionally, ToF sensors can be used to create real-time 3D images of the objects they are sensing, making them ideal for a wide variety of applications.

AP Technologies are highly excited by the innovations in this field from Broadcom, the market-leading semiconductor-based technology organisation. Complimenting their new red-enhanced silicon photomultipliers (SiPMs), the latest Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors from Broadcom push the envelope in terms of performance and low SWaP.

The range consists of six models with either circular or rectangular beams, narrow or wide fields of view, suitable for diverse applications including range and direction, collision, void or overhang avoidance.

Broadcom ToF sensors have many advantages over other such components, for example:

Higher accuracy – a resolution of as little as 1mm makes Broadcom ToF sensors ideal for applications where precision is critical, such as robotics and gesture recognition. Longer range – an effective sensing distance ranging from 1.5cm – 100m makes them ideal for security and surveillance. TÜV certified Class 1 eye-safe and so compliant with health and safety regulations and suitable for operating in human environments. With solid-state build, low SWaP (dimensions of just 12.4 mm × 7.6 mm × 7.9 mm, weighing in a less than 1gm, power consumption of <100mW at 5V) the ToF sensors are easily integrated into a wide variety of subsystems. Ruggedisation – with an effective working temperature range of -20°C to +70°C the sensors are fully capable in operating in hostile conditions. Plug-and-play evaluation kit with Explorer software including GUI, reference designs, open source ToF driver API and a reference application running on Cortex M0+ with porting guide for other Cortex-M processors.

Broadcom ToF sensors have successfully been integrated into systems and deployed for use in blended human-autonomous and fully autonomous environments. Applications include collision avoidance of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles in environments such as distribution and production facilities; control of robotic arms in manufacturing; cliff/void/overhang detection and avoidance in unmanned delivery and janitorial vehicles; drone collision avoidance, altitude detection and landing control; liquid and solid material level monitoring and wingtip sensing for hangar-based avionic manoeuvre.

“We believe there is tremendous potential for Broadcom’s Time-of-Flight sensors in these and many other applications. The advantages of the simplicity of design, solid state build, low SWaP, and ruggedisation coupled with a consistently impressive performance are clear.” Martin Sharratt, Managing Director, AP Technologies.

