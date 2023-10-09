ByteSnap unveils advanced wireless access control technology and shares electronic design and ATEX certification best practices at EDS 2023

Embedded systems consultancy ByteSnap Design will be showcasing advanced wireless access control technology for challenging environments, and offering advice on best practices for ATEX Design on Stand H52 at EDS 2023.

ByteSnap Director Dunstan Power will also be giving a presentation on how to take electronics design from conception to reality at the show.

EDS 2023 is the UK’s largest event for engineering, electronics, and embedded design. Attracting over 3,000 visitors, EDS gives attendees the opportunity to access not only ByteSnap’s latest services and innovations, but also workshops on industry trends and best practices.

ByteSnap will be demonstrating an industry-leading electronic wireless lockset with real time monitoring on Stand H52.

The consultancy was tasked with integrating the electronics and software for a wireless lock controller into a customer’s existing product. ByteSnap’s engineering teams designed all the electronics and all the software for the new upgrade.

Services involved on the development include:

Electronic Design: all new electronics developed for the lock controller, card reader and base station

Software Development: Wi-Fi and Zigbee communications, integration to 3rd party security systems.

The new design also includes a wireless receiver. The upgraded lockset will be used in challenging environments such as mental health units and hospitals, helping to safeguard vulnerable people.

The cost-effective solution means the customer can now make their own locks at less than a quarter of the previous price. Other benefits include freedom from supply constraints and improved interoperability with 3rd party access control systems.

Electronic design philosophy: Taking your product idea from doodle to design success

2:15pm – 3:00pm, Wednesday 11th October, New Electronics Theatre.

Dunstan Power will be giving a conference session on taking an electronics product idea to market. The journey from the initial conception of an electronic product to its successful market launch can be challenging. Inventors from outside the field of engineering, as well as those from experienced teams, often conceive innovative ideas for electronic products.

However, the vast majority of these never make it to market. Drawing on his 30-year career, Power will share his expertise on how to improve electronic product design and navigate the complex manufacturing process, highlighting potential pitfalls and how to overcome them.

ATEX design advice clinic

ByteSnap is also offering ATEX product design and certification services on its stand.

ATEX is the shortened version of “Atmospheres Explosible”. It relates to the two European Union (EU) ATEX Directives, which cover minimum safety requirements for work areas and equipment for potentially hazardous environments. In order to ensure the safety of products in use in hazardous environments, manufacturers and suppliers must design their products with ATEX regulations in mind and have their products tested for conformity and certification.

Whether it is a technical specification for IECEx schemes and ATEX Certification, initial feasibility study, or complete product development, ByteSnap has extensive technical knowledge and expertise in intrinsically safe product design and has assisted clients through the processes involved, liaising with ATEX regulatory authorities, saving time and money on design, documentation, and testing.

EV charger development kit and white label installer app demo

Over the two-day EDS 2023 event, ByteSnap will showcase its spin-out company Versinetic’s new white label app for charging systems, available to charger installers for locating EV charge points to set-up in the field.

Versinetic’s popular EV charger software development kit (SDK), used by charge point manufacturers in prototype electric vehicle chargers, will also be on display.

Versinetic specialises in flexible, modular EV charging design and consultancy solutions and was established by ByteSnap in response to growing demand for its EV design and consultancy services.

www.bytesnap.com