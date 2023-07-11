AP Technologies specialises in providing customers with an extensive range of high-performance compact spectrometers for OEM integration. Systems developers will find their spectroscopy needs readily met by a choice of models with impressive performance, compact form-factor and wide breadth of wavelengths.

Our supplier, OtO Photonics, has a twenty-year track record of developing market-leading spectroscopy solutions for industrial and life science applications.

Few, if any, other suppliers offer compact spectrometers with a wavelength range comparable to that from OTO which spans 180-2500nm, or deep UV to short-wave infrared (SWIR).

Spectroscopy accuracy

OtO have developed a number of proprietary technologies bringing enhanced performance and reduced size to classic Czerny-Turner (C-T) cavity spectrometers. Additional to these:

Sensor options include high speed, UV- and NIR-enhanced, back-thinned, cooled back-thinned and linear InGaAs arrays from manufacturers such as Hamamatsu, Sony and Toshiba

Wide choice of grating grooves-per-mm and blaze angle

Low stray light performance

Storage chips of up to 64MB provide a large onboard memory. Combined with precise and continuous exposure, they ensure there is no latency in spectral reading

Product ruggedisation is a result of strong opto-mechanical design and manufacture:

Anti-vibration and anti-shock product casing allow for consistently accurate use

Excellent thermal and humidity stability

Compact form

OtO are world-renowned for their miniaturisation of high resolution microspectrometer technology for handheld and portable instrumentation. For example:

The use of proprietary design IP and MEMs micro-chip fabrication techniques to produce the combined grating-collimator in UltraMicro (330-850nm) and RedSparrow (950-1700nm)

New models SilverBullet (180-1100nm) and RedBullet (900-1700nm) combine collimator and focussing mirrors into a single curved component for reduced size and weight with no loss of either sensitivity or resolution

Customisation

OtO offers an exceptional range of grating, sensor, slit and wavelength combinations allowing users to optimise most models for their application at no extra cost. If however, a dedicated solution is still required, unlike other providers, OtO makes no additional charge for product customisation.

Technical support and software

AP Technologies together with product engineers at OtO are available to provide fast and accurate support when this is needed. This includes system integration advice.

Dedicated spectral measurement software, SpectraSmart with full Windows SDK along with example code, is complimentary to purchasers of OtO spectrometers.

Applications

OTO spectrometers from AP Technologies can be used for a bewildering range of applications. Just some of these include:

Industrial: Petrochemical, agricultural, food and semiconductor thin film analysis; LED, VCSEL and laser inspection; solar cell production; plastic sorting/recycling.

Life sciences: biological sample testing (blood, virus, DNA); forensic analysis; pharmaceutical testing; Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Product range

With some justification, we’re proud to claim that OtO offers the widest range of commercially available, compact spectrometers for OEM integration and deployment in a wide range of environments.

SmartEngine Series – 180-1100nm C-T spectrometers, world’s highest selling and broadest range

HummingBird Series – 180-1100nm compact folded C-T cavity spectrometers

PocketHawk Series – low cost 200-1050nm folded C-T cavity mini spectrometers

SilverBullet Series – low cost 180-1100nm curved mirror C-T cavity micro spectrometers

UltraMicro Series – low cost 330-850nm MEMS grating-collimator micro spectrometers

EagleEye Series – TE-cooled low noise, high SNR, 180-1100nm C-T spectrometers

SideWinder Series – 900-2500nm C-T spectrometers with shutter and cooled sensor options

PocketHawk-NIR Series – low cost 900-1700nm folded C-T cavity mini spectrometers

RedBullet Series – low cost 900-1700nm curved mirror C-T cavity micro spectrometers

RedSparrow Series – low cost 950-1700nm MEMS grating-collimator micro spectrometers

DualSpectrometer Series – combine SmartEngine and SideWinder for full 180-1700nm or 180-2500nm spectrum

Get in touch to for an informal discussion about your spectral analysis application needs.