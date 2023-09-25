DATA MODUL presents Gaming highlights at G2E

DATA MODUL has announced its participation in this year’s G2E Global Gaming Expo, which will take place from October 09 to 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prestigious event provides an ideal platform for the high-tech company to showcase the latest display technologies and customized solutions for the gaming industry. Visitors are invited to visit DATA MODUL at booth #1941 in the Expo Hall.

Highlights on display at the booth include an impressive curved wall showcasing a 43″ C-Curved PCAP monitor and a 49″ J-Curved monitor. Thanks to their special design, they are not only visual eye-catchers, but also provide a captivating gaming experience. Another special feature is a real customer application in which DATA MODUL system competence is combined in a slot machine: Equipped with three 27″ Full HD displays as well as an effective LED lighting concept, the slot machine is particularly eye-catching and creates maximum player appeal.

Further exhibits include a Line-Up Wall with a 27″ monitor including a fascinating LED lighting concept, an interactive 31.5″ touch display as well as a powerful 4.3″ Player Tracker PCAP system for the intelligent display of player data. In addition, DATA MODUL will present an innovative button deck with a 19.1″ stretched PCAP display, which is ideally suited for integration into gaming machines thanks to outstanding features such as NFC technology and inductive charging station, an impressive LED cylinder as well as a round 23.6″ TFT high table.

Interested visitors are invited to visit the DATA MODUL booth in the Expo Hall and experience the latest gaming developments up close.

