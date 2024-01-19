Display Technology changes name to FORTEC TECHNOLOGY UK LIMITED

FORTEC United Kingdom, previously known as Display Technology, is excited to announce the next stage in its significant transformation. Officially operating as FORTEC TECHNOLOGY UK LIMITED, or FORTEC UK for short, the company says it is “moving forward with renewed consistency and a commitment to innovation and excellence”.

Seamless Transition for Clients Amidst Name Change

FORTEC UK is assuring its valued clients that despite the change in company name, all fundamental aspects of business relationships remain unchanged. Crucially, all personnel, contact details, bank account details including account number, sort code and company registration number will stay the same. The only change clients need to make is updating the company name from Display Technology Ltd to FORTEC TECHNOLOGY UK LTD in their records.

Strategic Alignment for a Unified Future

The decision to change the company name aligns with the brand name change, a strategic move planned as the final phase of the company’s rebranding process. This alignment reinforces FORTEC UK’s identity in the market and solidifies its commitment to the electronics industry.

Open Communication Lines for Client Queries

FORTEC UK understands that changes can prompt questions. The company encourages any client with queries or in need of clarification to reach out at info@fortec.uk. The dedicated team at FORTEC UK is committed to assisting clients and ensuring a smooth transition during this exciting phase of the company’s growth.

