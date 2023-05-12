Guitar legends competition – the hunt for the UK’s best engineer guitar player

The hunt to find the UK’s best engineer guitar player will culminate in the Guitar Legends competition at Manufacturing & Engineering Week 2023. The competition will take place on both days of M&E Week’s centrepiece exhibitions at Birmingham’s NEC on the 7th and 8th of June 2023.

Entrants will play the intro to a classic song or create their own solo to be in with a chance to win a Nexa3D printed guitar. A guitar will be awarded to each day’s competition winner while the winner on 7th June will also get the chance to play with The Shadow Monkeys at the Day 1 drinks reception.

Engineers are known for many things, such as their curious minds, ability to think outside of the box and attention to detail coupled with high intellect. As a group of people teeming with so much creativity, it is not unusual to find engineers dipping into more artistic hobbies in their spare time, especially music! From 90s pop star physicist Brian Cox’s occasional appearances on the keyboard, to rock legend and astrophysicist Brian May’s lead guitar there are many examples of the technically minded displaying their musical talents!

To pay homage to this aspect of the engineering community, this year’s Manufacturing and Engineering week comes with a twist as it sets out to put visitors’ artistic talents on display with the chance to win one of two electric guitars created by 3D printing solutions provider Nexa3D.

“There’s a recognized link between engineers and the engineering mind and music” says Nina Swienton of Nexa3D. “Some guitar players think it might be associated with mathematics but whatever it is there are some brilliant guitar-playing engineers out there and we want to find them. Plus, it’s a brilliant example of the versatility and accuracy of Nexa3D’s resin 3D printing technology.”

For more information or to enter the Guitar Legends competition visit:

https://www.mandeweek.co.uk/guitar-competition

