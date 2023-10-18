J.A.M. appoints Anglia for UK launch

Anglia Components has appointed the first UK stocking distributor of Board to Wire, Wire to Wire, Board-In connectors and Terminals for Japan Automatic Machine Co. (J.A.M.), a leading manufacturer in the industrial sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Pete Johnson, EMEA Business Development Manager for the Connector Division of J.A.M., said, “The expansion of our Connectors into the UK presents an exciting time for us, and Anglia is the perfect distributor for our products in this important market. We’ve already been impressed by their outstanding relationships and commitment to meeting any challenge presented by their customers’ design needs. We’re looking forward to seeing the success of this partnership.”

David Pearson, Technical Director at Anglia, added, “We’re honoured to be selected as J.A.M’s first UK stocking distributor of its connector range. Bringing a product to a new market can be daunting for manufacturers, and we’re delighted to be trusted by J.A.M. with its UK distribution. Many of Anglia’s customers are seeking components for industrial applications and it’s great to broaden their options with even more products to choose from.”

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Tokyo, J.A.M. is a leading manufacturer of electrical/electronic interconnect products, automatic wire and terminal processing machines, crimping presses and applicators, precision presses, precision vices and other related products. Today, J.A.M. has five manufacturing locations in Japan and three overseas in China, India and Thailand. As well industrial designs, its products serve the automotive, household appliance, gaming and electrical equipment markets.

Caption: From left to right: Rebecca Oakley, Product Marketing Manager Anglia; Pete Johnson, EMEA Business Development Manager Connector Division J.A.M; David Pearson, Technical Director Anglia.

www.anglia.com.