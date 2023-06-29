Laser Diodes – OEM and Laboratory Use

Laser diodes for life science and industrial applications (including high power systems).

Whether you’re looking for a component, a module or a complete system; at whatever wavelength, output power or configuration, you should contact AP Technologies to discuss your requirements.

As the number of applications for laser diodes continues to grow, customer needs have diversified. Whether you’re looking for a component, a module or a complete system, at whatever wavelength, output power or configuration, you should contact AP Technologies to discuss your requirements.

Working with four leading manufacturers in Germany, Italy, Japan and the USA, we are uniquely placed to fulfil your requirements. Whether you require laser diodes for OEM integration or for laboratory use, we will find a best-fit technical solution.

High-performance semiconductor lasers diodes are used for a broad range of life sciences applications such as fluorescence and flow cytometry; or industrial, including sensing, computer-to-plate, lidar, seed laser for high power systems, silicon photonics, particle counting, micromachining.

Depending on the application and wavelength, we can offer:

Continuous wave, direct -modulation or picosecond-pulse gain-switched

Heatsink-free performance at extreme temperatures

Open-heatsink or hermetic package

Fibre-coupled or free-space

Arrays and multi diode stacks

Our laser diode range comprises:

High Power Systems

We offer a range of free space and fibre-coupled laser diode modules and systems for applications such as illumination; marking; welding/soldering; heat treatment and thermal activation; hair removal; surgical and dental, computer-to-plate and many more.

Fast modulation of ultra high-power fiber-coupled laser diodes

Visible and Infrared wavelengths

Products can be built into a packaged assembly, or with driver electronics into a complete turnkey subsystem.

Multimode

Multimode laser diodes feature broad area emitters giving high optical power and a relatively wide spectrum. Suitable applications include direct material processing, marking, welding, Raman spectroscopy, dental and medical. Our product range are available as both single emitters or diode arrays and come in either free space or fibre-coupled configurations:

The broadest wavelength range of any laser diode manufacturer, from 445-1850nm

Open heatsink chip on submount versions

Wide choice of hermetic window and fibre-coupled packages

Thermoelectric cooler and monitor Photodiode options

Fast axis collimator/beam circularisation optics

Multiwavelength fibre-coupled modules available

Singlemode

Singlemode lasers offer superior beam quality at comparatively lower power than multimode lasers. They are ideal for high-speed applications as well as those requiring narrow spectral width and low divergence. With such high performance, singlemode lasers are ideal for many applications, such as fibre-laser pumping, microscopy, spectroscopy, and precision metrology.

532nm, 561nm and 594nm high performance DFB-SOA lasers

640-940nm high power Fabry-Perot lasers

1020nm-1310nm Distributed Feedback (DFB) lasers

CW, direct modulation and picosecond pulse gain-switched operation

Our Quantum Dot technology can be operated without cooling at up to 200°C

About AP Technologies

AP Technologies are a UK distributor of optoelectronic components with over 30 years of experience supplying an exceptionally broad range of cutting-edge products from trusted suppliers around the world. We work with customers to recommend the best solution for each application and platform.

The products we supply are used in a wide range of applications in markets including industrial, scientific, military, medical and hazard and threat detection. Our technologies include light emitting diodes, laser diodes and thermal IR emitters; silicon photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers (SiPMs) and lead-salt detectors; data acquisition systems and photon counting electronics; liquid crystal shutters, polarisation controllers and filters; UV, visible, NIR and SWIR spectrometers and light sources; and fibre optic components and instruments.

Contact AP Technologies to discuss your laser diode requirements:

info@aptechnologies.co.uk |+44 (0)1225 780400 | www.aptechnologies.co.uk